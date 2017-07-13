Rich tributes paid to Badgam martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the three youth martyred by Indian troops during a violent military operation in Badgam district last night.

The troops killed the youth identified as Aaqib Gul, Javaid Ahmad Sheikh and Sajjad Ahmad Gilkar during a night-long violent operation in Radbugh area of Badgam.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) General Secretary, Abdullah Tari in a statement said that Kashmiri people were indebted to the sacrifices of their youth and were committed to taking their mission to its logical end.—KMS