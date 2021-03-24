Rich tribute paid to late Zahid Malik

Visitors laud Malik’s services

Mohammad Arshad Islamabad

On the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day, Tuesday, visitors at Photographic and Painting Exhibition at Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC), paid rich tribute to the national services rendered by the late founding Editor in Chief Pakistan Observer and former Chairman of Nazriya Pakistan Council, late Zahid Malik who spent his whole life in highlighting the real spirit of ideology of Pakistan through his writings and speeches.

While talking to this scribe here, some of the prominent visitors observed that late Malik tried his best to explain in detail that Pakistan was carved out for a bigger role in the commity of nations, therefore, nation should shun despondency and start to understand the real potential and inherent strength of Pakistan.

All indicators lead one to believe that stage was now all set for Pakistan to take a big leap forward and this was what the NPC had been predicting for the last several years.

Some of the visitors were of the view that late Zahid Malik wanted to see Pakistan to progress and prosper in accordance with the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his mission in life was to make the youth of Pakistan realize their potential.