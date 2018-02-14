Rich tribute paid to martyred police officers

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz on Tuesday said the Punjab police had rendered unprecedented sacrifices to protect the lives and property of people and maintain law and order.

He was addressing a ceremony at Alhamrah Art Council held to mark the death anniversary of martyred DIG Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mobin, SSP Operations Zahid Gondal and other police officials who embraced martyrdom in a suicide blast at The Mall. The IGP said: “We are proud of our martyrs as their sacrifices further raised our morale and spirit against criminals and terrorists, adding that police as a profession is not a job but a passion and way of life”.

He said the Punjab police had resolved Zainab murder case and arrested the culprit within 14 days after making day and night efforts.

The IGP urged the people to cooperate with the police and provide information regarding their surroundings as the police without cooperation of people could not succeed. Recalling martyred DIG Syed Ahmad Mobin’s honesty and dedication towards work, the IGP said that he was a brave officer and one of the best and most hardworking police officers.

During his tenure as DIG Investigation in Baluchistan, Syed Mobin Ahmad worked non-stop to eliminate terrorism and resolve kidnapping cases, Arif Nawaz said and added that he was a very intelligent and sharp officer.

The provincial police chief said that the special attention was being paid on the welfare of families of martyrs and the department put in place special measures in this regard. Addressing on the occasion, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Capt (retd) Amin Wains paid a rich tribute to the martyrs and said that martyrs sacrificed their lives in line of duty.

He said that martyred SSP Operations Zahid Gondal was very kind-hearted and an honest police officer, adding that every policemen was ready to sacrifice his life to maintain law and order and protect the people.—APP

Related