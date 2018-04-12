Rice exports up by 29pc in nine months

Kenya largest buyer of Pakistani Non-Basmati Rice and China second

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

Pakistani rice exports have registered a sizeable growth of overall 29 percent in terms of value and 16 percent in quantity during first nine months of current fiscal year 2017-18.

This was stated by the Senior Vice Chairman, Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), Rafique Suleman while talking to newsmen here.

He further shared the figures of rice exports during the period of July to March 2018, rice exports during fiscal year 2017-18 (July to March 2018) a 29 percent of significant growth has been registered as compared to same period of last fiscal year 2016-17.

This year, he said we exported a total of 2.95 million metric tons of rice amounting to $1.412 billion, whereas last fiscal year in the same period we had exported 2.53 million metric tons of rice at $1.09 billion, which registered an overall of growth of 29 percent in terms values and 16 percent in terms of quantity.

He informed that the rice sector has refloated and come out of the crisis after a lapse of three years. With the coordination of REAP, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Customs, value of rice export trade is showing improvement which is a positive sign for the country’s economy. The REAP members are putting their untiring efforts and aggressive marketing to increase the rice exports and to earn valuable foreign exchange for our beloved country Pakistan.

He said that the REAP’s trade delegations visited various countries for an aggressive marketing of Pakistani rice.

In this regard, a delegation is currently on a visit to Iran, which is a very lucrative and potential market for Basmati Rice, he said, adding, few years back Pakistan was exporting huge quantity of rice to Iran, however, since last year, we can only export up to 100,000 metric tons of rice.

Kenya is the largest buyer of Pakistani Non-Basmati Rice and during nine months of current fiscal year (July to Mar 2018), he said, we have exported 342,000 Metric Tons of rice amounting to $ 122 million. China is the second largest destination for Pakistani Non-Basmati Rice. At the end of March 2018, we have exported 270,000 metric tons of rice valuing $99 million, he revealed.

Currently, the demand of rice in the international market has been increased and during the current fiscal year, we had a very good crop in terms of quality and quantity, Suleman said, adding, prices of Pakistani rice are comparatively cheaper than our competitors, Thailand, Vietnam etc., which is also in our favour.

Pakistani rice exporters working hard for the growth of economy and making huge investment for installing world’s latest rice machinery and most modern technology for rice value addition, he added.

Recently, Indonesian state own body, BULOG has floated a tender for the procurement of rice and (8) Pakistani rice exporters were successful to supply 50,000 metric tons and resultantly, we will be able to export $22.625 million value of rice from the country, he added.

He further informed that Indian rice is being banned by European Union due to the excess limit of pesticide residue and the Pakistani rice exporters are taking advantage of this vacuum. He hoped that the export of Pakistani Brown Rice will be increased phenomenally.