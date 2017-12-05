Ric export up by16.87pc in 4 months

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Rice export from the country during first 4 months (July-October) of current fiscal year increased by 16.87 per cent as compared to same period of last year. The rice export during the period under review rose to $457.66 million from $391.595 million during July-October 2016-17, according to latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). On month-on-month basis, the rice export also increased to $137.423 million in October 2017 from $96.306 million in September 2017, showing an increase of 42.69 per cent.

However, on year-on-year basis, the rice export decreased by 7.71 per cent as the export went down $148.9 million in October 2016 to $137.42 million.y