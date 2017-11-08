Riaz Pirzada gives view on Nawaz’s criticism of court

ISLAMABAD : Reacting to ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s anti-court remarks, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday said that the judges make decisions on the provided evidence.

In a media talk, Riaz Pirzada said that courts are expected to handle the cases with justice and honesty and that you can only go against them and establishment when you pretend like Nelson Mandela.

Nawaz Sharif had said he already knew that the decision of Supreme Court (SC) on his review petitions against Panama Leaks verdict will not be in his favor. This verdict well become a ‘black chapter’ in the history, he added.

Pirzada, while responding to his statement about Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shehbaz Sharif, Riaz Pirzada said that he has to take over the matters temporarily now as he is the best choice in this situation.

I am still stick to my remarks regarding Shehbaz Sharif, he continued.

Orignally published by INP