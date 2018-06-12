RHRC predicts Eid on June 16

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) on Monday predicted that Eidul Fitr will be observed on June 16 as the Shawwal moon will not be sighted on Thursday.

The new moon will not be visible on June 14 and hence, Eid will fall on June 16. Speaking to media, Secretary General of RHRC Khalid Aijaz Mufti said that for a new moon to be sighted, it has to be at least 19 hours at the time of sunset [at the place of observation].

The new moon will take birth in the wee hours of Thursday morning on June 14, after which the date of Eidul Fitr will be finalised for Saturday, added Mufti.

Ramazan will be of 30 days in the country, although the holy month began this year in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on the same day [May 17]. However, there will be a one-day difference between Eid in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

On June 9, the Ministry of Interior announced a four-day holiday on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.