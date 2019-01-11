RHAs to be established in each divisional headquarters: Health Minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Health Minister Prof. Yasmin Rashid has said that Regional Health Authorities (RHAs) will be established in each divisional headquarters.

Presiding over a meeting held here on Thursday to review a proposed draft bill for the establishment of RHAs, Prof. Yasmin Rashid said that currently health authorities at district level were working and purpose of constitution of RHAs was to improve chain of command between district and provincial level.

She also reiterated that the Punjab government was committed to enhance and polish service delivery at gross root level. ‘Under the proposed bill each RHA would be comprised of 9 members and any member could hold this post for two consecutive tenures of five years.

There must be prohibition of third term’ said the Minister.

During the meeting various prospects and objectives of proposed RHAs came under discussion.

‘Only senior doctors and eminent local figures should become member of RHA’, the Health Minister desired.

Prof. Yasmin Rashid also said that the Punjab government wants to empower local health authorities for smooth and effective provision of health facilities.

‘All stakeholders were being taken in to the loop to make RHAs Bill more prospective. Before tabling the draft in Punjab Cabinet all aspects would be considered thoroughly’ concluded the chair.

