RFC to contribute towards cleaner environment

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

With the rise of concerns with regards to global environmental changes, responsible Corporate entities like Royal FrieslandCampina (RFC) parent company of Engro Foods Ltd. commits to contribute towards a cleaner environment in partnership with Tetra Pak. The agreement is titled Panther—Partnership and New Technology for Evaporators. Under this agreement, both the organizations will ensure that all future falling film evaporators will be installed by TetraPak. This will include all the operating companies of Royal Friesland Campina, in 32 countries globally. The partnership calls for a cross functional and cross business team dynamic. The process will be monitored, from start to finish by the teams dedicated to the respective projects. A standardized process will be identified by the team, and will then be executed step by step, this will ensure a first time right project execution. With the structure defined, the installation will be transparent in terms of cost and designing of the specifications of each installation.