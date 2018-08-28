Revolutionary T10 League’s second season to feature a Karachi franchise

Staff Reporter

The second season of the T10 League — the world’s first International Cricket Council-recognised 10-over cricket league — will be played this year from No-vember 23 to December 2 with a new franchise rep-resenting the city of Karachi.

The Karachiites are one of two new teams added by the UAE-based league to its now eight-team pool. The other new en-trant goes by the name of Northern Warriors.

The revolutionary 10-overs-a-side league was launched in 2017 to popularise the game of cricket in its shortest format, in which games conclude within 90 minutes as the competing sides are allot-ted only 10 overs or sixty balls each to thrill the crowd.

“The T10 League is gaining ground with the for-mal recognition of the International Cricket Council and the interest shown by the stakeholders that encouraged us to add two new teams to the league,” said league chairman Nawab Shaji ul Mulk.

“Cricket is being re-invented in the UAE and the T10 League is at the forefront of this journey,” T10 League President Salman Iqbal added. “We are getting a large crowd joining us in this great journey where we hope to break new grounds with many more surprises to come.”

Shahid Afridi, Shane Watson, Eoin Morgan, Shoaib Malik, Sunil Narine and Darren Sammy are some of the top names that will fea-ture in the 2018 edition of the T10 League.Team Grouping A: Kerala Kings Karachians Pakhtoon Ra-jputs B: Punjabi Leg-ends Bengal Tigers Mara-tha Arabians Northern Warriors

