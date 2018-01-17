Revolutionary steps being taken for health sector: Shahbaz

CM visits Mayo Hospital Surgical tower

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Tuesday visited the surgical tower of Mayo Hospital which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1.10 billion. He inspected different sections including operation theaters, latest CT scan machines and the burn unit comprising of 91-beds.

Talking on the occasion, he said, revolutionary steps were being taken for improving the health sector along with provision of latest facilities to the people by the government. Under this agenda, he said, different medical facilities had been provided to the people at their doorsteps. “Billions of rupees have been spent on health sector and no dearth of resources will ever happen for bringing improvements in this vital sector,” he added.

He said CT scan machines were being provided to all the district headquarters hospitals in Punjab and added the company providing these machines would also be responsible for their after sales service. Due to it, he said, patients would had round the clock facility of CT scan. He expressed his satisfaction over the availability of latest medical equipments in the operation theaters of surgical tower. He informed that digital angiography and vesicular surgery was being introduced for the first time in Pakistan.

The chief minister inspected burn center ward, ICU, treatment room and sterilization room and also visited hyprotherapy and shower room. He held one-on-one meetings with doctors and paramedical staff and gave the directions that best doctors and staff should be posted for anesthesia.

He appreciated the performance of health department for ensuring timely and qualitative construction of surgical tower and commended the fact that this 6-storey building is equipped with latest medical facilities which would give best treatment to the patients. He said surgical transplant of the amputated patients suffering different injuries in accidents would also be possible and it was sanguine that the operation theaters were hundred percent infection-free.

The international-quality facilities which are available in the USA and other developed countries will be provided in Mayo Hospital Lahore and treatment of stomach cancer along with cure of TB through chest digital X-ray will be done as well. Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah gave the briefing about various features of the tower. Health Minister Kh. Salman Rafique and senior doctors were also present on the occasion.