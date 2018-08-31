Revolutionary plan on cards for health sector: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday hinted out revolutionary changes in the health sector. “Common citizen has every right to have complete and standard health facilities,” he added.

Speaking to Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid who met him at his office, the chief minister said, unique reforms were on cards in the health department, adding that a comprehensive plan had been prepared to provide modern facilities to the poor at their doorsteps.

He said, to change government hospitals, departments concerned would have to work hard and play an active role for treatment to patients.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that grain markets’ problems in Pakpattan district will be solved on priority basis.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, he said that betterment of grain markets was necessary.

The PTI legislators in the Punjab Assembly had highlighted problems being faced by grain markets during chief minister’s recent visit to Pakpattan. They had demanded early solution to these problems.

The chief minister had assured them of solving their problems on priority basis and sought a report in this regard.

He has now directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for solving these problems.

