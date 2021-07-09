Revolutionary changes in health sector soon

Quetta

The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan has said that revolutionary changes are being brought in the health sector.

He was chairing a meeting in Quetta regarding the implementation of development projects of the health department included in the federal and provincial budgets.

The Chief Minister directed to adopt a comprehensive strategy to implement the COVID-19 Control Response Program.

He also directed the concerned authorities to take effective measures to provide health facilities and strengthen the structure in less developed areas of the province.

Earlier the Chief Minister was briefed that various projects are being executed in all the districts of the province to provide best health facilities.—INP