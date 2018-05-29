Revoke Dr Nisar’s suspension: DAK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has demanded immediate revocation of suspension of its President, Dr Nisarul Hassan.

The DAK spokesman, Dr Riyaz Ahmad Daga in a statement in Srinagar termed the continued suspension of DAK President as unjustified and illegal.

He said the protracted suspension of Dr Nisar is against the judgment of Indian Supreme Court wherein a government employee cannot be kept under suspension for more than 90 days, if he or she is not formally informed about the charges.—KMS