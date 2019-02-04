Reviving int’l cricket

Our Prime Minister is a former cricketer and truly he was a legend player who led from the front and won the World Cup for Pakistan. Pakistan is going through development phase and our PM is determined to make Pakistan debt-free country which seems little difficult at the moment but not impossible. Being a former cricketer of Pakistan, our prime minister should emphasize on revival of international cricket in Pakistan as it would generate great revenue for the country. If more tournaments are organized in the country more international teams would come and by that way not only revenue would be generated but also image of our country would be better off internationally as international teams are not willing to tour Pakistan because of bad law and order situation. In the tenure of last Government, some international players mostly belonging from Zimbabwe had toured Pakistan to play PSL and Zimbabwe team had also toured Pakistan to play one-day series. At that time, it was criticized that such players had toured Pakistan who were not well known in their own country and Zimbabwe ranked last or second last in ICC rankings toured Pakistan and if leading teams like Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa had toured Pakistan then credit would have gone to Government of Pakistan. So testing time is for present Government not only to invite but to convince international teams and their players to tour Pakistan as Law & order situation has improved in Pakistan. Pakistan is a cricket loving nation and has always welcomed international teams to tour our country. Since Law and order situation has improved and it is high time to exert real efforts to invite international teams to tour Pakistan. Such revenue generation could be utilized to build dams and pay debts off though proportion of such revenue generation would not be enough to what is required but little drops of water make a big river.

FAISAL ANSAR

North Karachi

