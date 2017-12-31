Revive sports

PAKISTAN has no dearth of natural talent in different sports. We say so given the extraordinary achievements recorded by our great players in cricket, hockey, snooker and squash but unfortunately like any other sector, the sports also witnessed a marked decline over the past decade or so for variant reasons. Nonetheless, events such as the successful conduct of Quaid-e-Azam Interprovincial Youth Games at Sports Complex Islamabad which provided an opportunity to the athletes from different regions to flaunt their talent coupled with their full patronage is the way forward to produce champions and rebuild the sports sector.

Whilst addressing the concluding ceremony, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi very righty referred to the politics played in sports federations emphasizing the need to end this negative trend and strive towards helping the country win medals at the next Olympic Games. Indeed sports in Pakistan have been badly hit by different issues in several governing bodies over recent years and the consequence is that the country has not won a single gold medal in Olympics over the last twenty four years. Performance at the Rio 2016 Olympics was the worst one as our once celebrated men’s hockey team even failed to qualify for the games. As the government’s focus is now on building the image of the country, we understand that it can best be done by providing necessary patronage and support to all the sports and providing such platform to the athletes that they can compete at the international level and win medals. Firstly, the selection of athletes for the international competitions should be made strictly on merit keeping in view their performance at the domestic competitions. We will never be able to win medals at the Olympics if we continued to send political cronies to such hardly fought competitions. Given the decades of neglects, there is no question that the process of rebuilding and strengthening the sporting sector would be gradual and there are many basic steps that need to be taken before making any bold changes. The sports federations should be fully strengthened and equipped with best coaching staff and equipment in order to polish the skills of the athletics as per the global standards. Financial needs of the athletes should be fully taken care of. And it has also to be understood that talent will not just present itself in front of the selectors; it has to be hunted down, even it means going door-to-door.

