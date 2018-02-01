Revival of sports grounds

It is very unfortunate that continued government apathy has caused great damage to our sports grounds across the country. Most of the playing grounds have either been grabbed by the land mafia or have been turned into garbage dump-yards by the local communities. This callous approach has negatively affected the well physical being of our nation. Lack of physical sports also causes health issues like obesity which further creates several other health complications. Apart from physical aspect of sports it also plays a pivotal role in the healthy development of our youth. The government should try to put concentrated efforts in the revival of our abandoned sports grounds that would provide healthy avenues for the well being of our nation for health is also wealth.

TARIQUE AHMED ABRO

Hyderabad

Related