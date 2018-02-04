Revival of public libraries

It’s really unfortunate that with the passage of time our public libraries are being continuously abandoned due to lack of public interest and government negligence. This national apathy has reduced the already shrunk space for the growth of reasonable minds of this nation. Libraries play an important role in the process of national growth by providing a conducive environment for the inquisitive minds.

The act of reading is a great growth factor: it mushrooms sanity within a society. It’s about time that the government should devise a comprehensive plan to revive these fast depleting avenues of intellectual growth and save this nation from falling prey to ignorance and the onus lies on general public as well to utilize this space for their own well being.

TARIQUE AHMED ABRO

Hyderabad

