Revival of Pak film industry

The history of Pakistani film industry dated back to 1929, when the first film was featured, since then industry is trying its best to get height of achievements in today’s world. If we peep in the history of Pakistani film industry, the traces of Golden Age was found in early 50s and late 70s but the great setback which was faced by the cinema world was from 80s up till late 2000 as there was no innovation, no appropriate topics and lack of modern equipment and no support was offered by the government as well. But for the last few years a new sense of revival is being observed in the field of entertainment, as more beguiling topics, usage of modern equipment and utilizing the young talent more effectively has captured the film industry. Films on existing situation of country, depicting the true picture of society is getting more limelight. So in order to eradicate the evils of society is important to first educate people about them and then to adopt measures to solve them is much more important, to use film industry as such could be beneficial for both industry as well as for society

BILAL RASHEED

Karachi

