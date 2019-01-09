Revival of Pak Steel

PAKISTAN Steel Mills will remain closed for a few more months as the Government could not prepare a revival plan within the two-month deadline. The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet, on Tuesday, was informed that the operationalization plan for the country’s largest but moribund industrial entity could not be presented by January 7 deadline and the meeting gave two more months for the purpose.

The present government deserves appreciation for taking a decision in principle that it would not privatise Steel Mills and PIA and instead prepare and implement plans for their revival and glory. The decision has widely been hailed by people of Pakistan who see no reason as to why these two vital organizations suffer perennial losses or face uncertain future despite the fact that neither there is reduction in demand for steel and steel products or any declining trend in air travel. It is quite obvious that both Steel Mills and PIA are in a sorry state of affairs mainly because of wrong policies of the successive governments that used them as dumping grounds for politically motivated appointments and did not allow their managements to run these institutions on professional lines. Ever-since PS started production, it was recommended by experts that its capacity should be increased as the existing 1.1 million tonnes was not enough to make the institution economical. Both Russia and China have repeatedly offered to provide assistance for raising the capacity to 3 million tonnes and together with other reforms the expansion could have resolved most of the problems of the Pakistan Steel. A vital entity with prospects of earning profits, fulfilling growing steel requirements of the country and saving precious foreign exchange (presently we spend on steel imports) is non-operational since June 2015 mainly because of non-provision of gas. Under these circumstances, finalization of the revival plan should be a priority with the Government and there should be no further extension in the deadline.

