Revival of Islamic traditions, inevitable to resolve Muslim world’s problems

Paigham-e-Pakistan-International Conference

Multan

Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Tahir Ameen stressed the need for making institutions stronger in order to resolved problems faced by Islamic World. West maintained its hegemony via strong institutions. The Islamic countries should also improve their institutions to combat western world. The vice chancellor Dr Tahir Ameen expressed these views while addressing two-day international conference on “ The Tradition of Adoption, Innovation and Transmission in Islamic Culture and Civilization, here on Tuesday.

Dr Tahir Ameen maintained that revival of Islamic traditions and culture was need of hour. The muslims are faced with numerous challenges across the world. He lamented that some organizations including ISIS, Boko Haram were killing Muslims in the name of islam which is totally wrong. The VC BZU observed conspiracies were being hatched to strangulate Pakistan. Recently, the country was put on grey-list and it could lead to economic crises. He suggested that the country could counter conspiracies by making institutions strong.

He urged upon scholars to ensure top quality researches in their fields to make Pakistan more powerful and progressive. We should not be directionless, suggested Dr Tahir adding that China and Russia were improving their institutions and making progress. Chairman Department of Islamic Studies, Aligrah Muslim University India Prof Dr Obaidullah Fahad also spoke and stated that Islami culture was based on Holy Quran. He emphasized the need to promote Quranic teachings as it guided people of all ages. He stated that Quran gave very much importance to human dignity.

The Indian Islmic scholar Obaidulla Fahad further added that respect for ladies, order and discipline, pace and harmoney, equallity were basic teachings of Quran. We should maintained order and discipline not only in physical form but the same spirits should be present in our thinking and actions also. No civilization could be promoted on basis of negativity so we should be positive as the positivity is of vital imporance in all fields of life. Director General, Islamic Research Institute, Islamic International University Islamabad Prof Dr Muhammad Zia ul Haq also highlighted the Allama Iqbal’s vision for revival of Islamic traditions and its culture in its true spirit.

He stated that the muslims world had ignored its real culture. The survival of the muslim world is only possible in case it focus on its pure islamic culture. He urged youngsters to play their effective role for progress and prosperity of the country. About Paigham-e-Pakistan, a unanimous fatwa and joint declaration against terrorism, he remarked that it was basic national narrative that reflects unity and religious responsibility of the eminent scholars of all schools of thoughts in the country.—APP