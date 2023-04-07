‘Revival of democracy in IIOJK imperative to achieve peace’

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Additional General Secretary, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal has said that revival of democracy in the territory is imperative to achieve peace.

Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, who met a number of public and workers delegations in Srinagar, ex-pressed concern over the absence of local officers from the bureaucratic set-up of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Bureaucratic set-up is not designed to listen to people. It is a democratically elected government that does,” he added.—KMS