Revival of int’l cricket

Pakistan has always promoted international cricket and other sports collectively and served the world of sports. The revival of the international cricket in Pakistan is the best evidence of the success of the war against terrorism. Last year the World-11 came to Pakistan and played matches livening up the stadium in Lahore.

Now the Sri Lankan team has restored the past glory by honouring Pakistan. The T-20 match though resulted in its defeat, yet the visitors have won the hearts of the entire nation. We are greatly indebted to Sri Lankan Cricket Board for cooperating to hold the match in Lahore. We salute the visitors for the generosity of playing matches on Pakistani soil.

Sathi Paul, Chairman of the Cricket Board for Sri Lanka, expressed his thoughts in a candid fashion in these words. We have come here for the revival of the international cricket as a brother. He praised the role of Pakistan in promoting the sports events. He added that we were plagued with terrorism and fought against terrorism for more than 3 decades. But Pakistan team never refused to play a single match between the two countries at the Sri Lankan venue. We will never let down the Pakistan cricket team because it will destroy the future of Asian International Cricket.

Sri Lankan cricket team lat visited Pakistan 8 years ago when the terrorists attacked the team on its way to the Stadium in Lahore. By Almighty Allah’s grace, none of the players was injured. {Kudos to the bus driver carrying the players.} The incident was so terrible that it closed the doors of international cricket on Pakistan. From that day onwards not only the cricket teams but other sports players refused to participate in the events organized by us. Thus the country was isolated by the world of sports due to the conspiracy hatched by our arch enemy.

The Sri Lankan team has sent a clear message to the world that Pakistan is a safe place to play games. I hope with the successful hosting of the T-20 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan it would open the doors of international sports in the country.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

