Revival of fine arts need of the hour: Mamnoon

President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said the revival of fine arts in the country was need of the hour and the government would always continue to promote the cultural heritage.

The president said this while talking to Advisor to the Prime Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Division Irfan Siddiqui, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Eminent calligrapher Ashraf Heera and artist Waqas Ahmed Shaiq were also present in the meeting. Waqas Ahmed Shaiq also presented a precious portrait of the Quaid-e-Azam to the president on the occasion.

The president emphasized that the rejuvenation of fine arts and participation of the youth in it not only showed that the new generation had a keen interest in cultural heritage but also reflected that it would also be a source for the revival and strengthening of the culture and national development.

President Mamnoon said history showed that those nations, which had tried to follow the path of development by neglecting their cultural heritage, had failed. On the other hand, the nations, which remained connected to their cultural heritage and also tried to promote it, were successful in every respect, he added.

He underlined that cultural values created such a depth and beauty in the conduct and lifestyle of the culturally rich nations like Pakistan which became a guarantee for their success and development.

It can be considered that cultural valuesprovide basis for the educational, cultural and economic development and they also enhance the passion for progress among the people, he remarked.

The president also commended the efforts of National History and Literary Heritage Division under the leadership of Advisor Irfan Siddiqui for the promotion of fine arts. He also appreciated the work of both artists and awarded them cash prizes.—APP

