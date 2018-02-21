Revitalise USC

ACCORDING to media reports, Utility Stores Corporation has sought Rs 7 billion from the Government to tackle the financial crisis it is facing these days. Of them, it has asked for Rs 3.1 billion as bailout package and Rs 3.9 billion as Ramzan package and other dues.

Utility Stores Corporation has been witnessing ups and downs ever since its establishment in 1973 but it is because of its role and potential that the successive governments have been providing necessary support to the Corporation to ensure its continued existence. It operates chain stores throughout the country that provide basic commodities to the general public at prices which are lower than the open market but more importantly it serves as a strong guarantee against blackmailing by the private sector. We have seen in the past that prices of some commodities like sugar, vegetable oil and ghee and wheat flour were unjustifiably increased and the Government used USC outlets to mitigate sufferings of the people. Apart from fixed outlets, the Corporation has also been fulfilling needs of the people in far-flung areas through its mobile stores. The USC deals with items of daily use and going by the fact that these are sold on comparatively lower prices than the open market means there was absolutely no justification for the Corporation to incur losses. The Corporation earned huge profit when it was run on professional and business lines but it has been incurring losses due to political interference, corruption and scams. The USC is a bulk buyer and, therefore, it should be able to negotiate lower prices with suppliers. Similarly, it can attract customers in large number if quality of the products sold from its outlets is ensured at all costs. It is, however, unfortunate that some unscrupulous elements within the Corporation do not care about overall image and future of the organization and compromise its reputation for the sake of a few pennies. The situation can be improved by ensuring induction of honest and professional people to run its affairs, sensitising them about the need to turn the Corporation profitable for their own future and that of the institution and service of the people.

