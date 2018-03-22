Revisiting Minar-i-Pakistan

MINAR-i- Pakistan, is standing aloft in the Iqbal Parks across the road from the historic and majestic Badshahi Masjid and the Fort in the city of Lahore symbolizes the spirit and struggle launched by the Muslims under inspiring leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the creation of a separate homeland . The concept of a separate homeland for the Muslims was presented by great thinker and poet Allama Mohammad Iqbal in late 1930s’, reduced in black and white at the historical session of the All India Muslim League at the then Minto Park from March 22 to 24, 1940 and the dream so visualized was translated into reality within short span of just seven years . Minar-i-Pakistan has been erected as a memory as well as tribute at the same place where the Resolution was presented and adopted on March 23 way back in 1940.

A visit to the Minar-i-Pakistan any time and day in the month of March rekindles the spirit of sacrifice, struggle and revives the determination for continuing working hard and still harder for realizing the cherished objectives for which the Resolution was adopted and a free, sovereign and independent state of Pakistan was carved out the world map out of nowhere for existence for centuries together with blessings of Almighty Allah.

Only a visit to the Minar-i-Pakistan clears certain things and ambiguities . Generally, the Resolution adopted on March 23, 1940 is taken into consideration in the context of Pakistan Day celebrations every year on this historically important date. The clarifications made in the original Resolution for removing the certain misgivings and misconceptions through the Delhi Resolution some six years later are somehow little known and hardly read with the March 23,1940 original resolution.

To duly appreciate and understand the true spirit and objective of March 23 original resolution and April 9, 1946 Delhi Resolution clarifications should be read together . Both the texts of March 23 Resolution and operative part of April 9 Resolution are inscribed on the Minar-i-Pakistan quite prominently which no visitor can ever miss to notice, read and understand and also to make some pledges under the tall Minar-i-Pakistan as well as a determined and committed Pakistani.

It is imperative that the Pakistan Resolution, also known as the Lahore Resolution, and of the operative part containing some clarifications of the Delhi Resolution are reproduced here for the benefits and information of everyone and in particular for the younger generations whop need to know most the background of the creation of Pakistan before being swayed away by some other worldly attractions and so-called Indo-Pakistan friendship slogans which remain far cry in the wilderness.

Indeed March 23 has assumed a unique significance and importance in the annals of the history as a red letter day, it was on this day way back in 1940 that the Muslims of the sub-continent had formally resolved to struggle and achieve a separate homeland of their own Pakistan . It was also on this day in 1956, Pakistan had got its first Constitution and as such become a republic no more being a domain of the British Crown. The Lahore Resolution , as it is known, was surely a semblance of the aspirations of the Muslims of the sub-contonent.

Resolved at the Lahore session of

All India Muslim League held on

22nd-24th March 1940

1) While approving and wendorsing the action taken by the Working Committee of the All India Muslim League as indicated in their resolutions dated the 27th of August, 17th and 18th of September and 22nd of October 1939 and 3rd February 1940 on the constirtutional issue, this session of the All India Muslim League emphatically resolves that the scheme of federation embodies in the Government of India Act 1935 is totally unsuited to, and unworkable in the peculiar conditions of this country and is altogether unacceptable to the Muslims India.

2) “It further records its emphatic view that while the declaration dated the 18th of October 1939 made by the Viceroy on behalf of His Majesty’s Government in reassuring in so far it declares that the policy and plan on which the Government of India Act 1935 is based, will be reconsidered in consultation with the various parties, interests and communities in India. Muslim India will not be satisfied unless the whole constitutional plan is reconsidered denovo and that no revised would be acceptable to the Muslims unless it is framed with their approval and consent.

3) “Resolved that it is the considered view of this session of the All India Muslim League that no constitutional plan would be workable in this country or acceptable to Muslims unless it is designed on the following basic principle, namely that geographically contiguous units are demarcated into regions which should be so constituted , with such territorial readjustments as may be necessary, that the areas in which the Muslims are numerically in a majority as in the North Western and Eastern Zones of India, should be grouped to constitute “Independent States” in which the constituent units shall be autonomous and sovereign.

4) “That adequate, effective and mandatory safeguards should be specifically provided in the Constitution for minorities in these units and in these regions for the protection of their religious ,cultural, economic, political , administrative and other rights and interests in consultation with them; and in other parts of India where the Muslims are in a minority, adequate, effective and mandatory safeguards shall be specifically provided in the Constitution for them and other minorities for the protection of their religious , cultural, economic, political, administrative and other rights and interests in consultation with them.

5) This session further authorizes the Working Committees to frame a scheme of Constitution in accordance with these basic principles, providing for the assumption finally by the respective regions of all powers such as defence, external affairs, communications, customs and such other matters as may be necessary”. As staed above already, the Pakistan Resolution of March 23, 1940 was further clarified by a resolution unanimously passed by the Muslim League Convention elected M.L.As of the Centre and from the Provinces held under the presidentship of the Quaid-i-Azam at Delhi on April 9,1946.

Among other things, the said Resolution specified that:

“The zones comprising Bengal and Assam in the North-East and Punjab, North-West province, Sind and Balochistan in the North-West of India, namely Pakistan Zones, where the Muslims are in a dominant majority, be constituted into a sovereign independent State and that on unequivocal undertaking be given to implement the establishment of Pakistan without delay”. If both the resolutions in the context of their operative parts are read together, many things would clear up in the minds of the people in respect of creation of an independent, sovereign State of Pakistan.

Construction of Minar-i-Pakistan itself makes an interesting reading. But the story would be narrated some other time in all details . It was started started as the Pakistan Day Memorial , Its foundation stone was laid on March 23, 1960 by the West Pakistan Governor Akhtar Hussain while actual construction got underway by mid-1963. The credit for construction of Minar-i-Pakistan goes to contractor Mian Abdul Khaliq and then then Commissioner Lahore and well-known literary figure Mukhtar Masood, who expired a year and more back, who had got its file recovered from the heaps of filed dumped in the store room of the office of one of the Assistant Commissioner.

The Minar, which was erected under the guidance of the Pakistan Day Memorial Committee and maintained till it was taken over by the Lahore Development Authority in May 1982. Pakistan Day is celebrated quite enthusiastically every year on March 23 by the people at large as well as the government as a national holiday. Remaining details about the architect, material used, financial contributions and other aspects will be mentioned separately some other time, please.

