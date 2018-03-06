Revisit foreign policy

In a National Security Committee’s meeting presided over by the Prime Minister S K Abbasi the matters of foreign affairs were discussed. It was emphasized to revisit the foreign policy framework in order to keep focus on the regional countries. It was agreed that action must be taken to promote stronger relations with the friendly countries in the region. It has become necessary to revisit our policy towards America in the context of its recent antagonistic policy. We must bring fundamental changes in the foreign policy and keep the security and protection of the country our first concern.

I think it is a positive sign to discuss the foreign policy at this level and show some concern over the failure of diplomatic missions and our embassies abroad. In the past we have neglected the foreign matters to a great extent. The biggest reason of our foreign policy’s failure is that we lack a cohesive and vibrant approach towards its objectives. At preset we have failed to convince the world with regard to our narrative on the Afghan policy. As a result of our past policies we have been isolated from the international community.

The other blunder was to become strategic partner of America in its war on terrorism. We considered friend of America as our friend and enemy of America as our enemy. It was wrong to restrict our options. Now Washington has turned against us and cornered us as the promoter/facilitator of terrorism. In the recent meeting of Financial Action Task Force we were isolated and no member country stood with us except Turkey.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

