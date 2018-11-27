Revision of Islamabad’s Master Plan need of hour

Revision of Islamabad Master Plan is need of the hour as the residents of the capital city would get maximum benefit after its revision, said here Tuesday. In an exclusive interview to APP, the Deputy Mayor said that Master Plan of capital city has not revised since 6 years.

He said that Islamabad was the face of Pakistan and its Master Plan was designed for 600,000 people. There are several challenges in converting it into a model city but this goal would be achieved, he added.

He said, if bureaucracy did not make any hurdle, the Master Plan of the capital city could be revised within three months.

He said the step for revision in Master Plan was taken by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the directions of the Prime Minister. Zeeshan Naqvi said the population of Islamabad is increasing day by day and there is dire need for revision of Mater Plan to meet the future challenges.

Replying to a question, he said that to overcome the shortage of water issue in the federal capital, rubber dams should be constructed in the city adding that Metropolitan of Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) would conduct survey in this regard.

He said after construction of rubber dams, the rain water would be stored and twin cities would be benefited.

To another question about stalled sectors, the Deputy Mayor said that it was the responsibility of CDA to make payment to affectees so that the development work could be stared at stalled sectors.

He extended his full support to CDA for settling long standing issues of sector’s development.—APP

