Revised list of US friends | By Ali Sukhanver

Revised list of US friends

COUNTERING America’s adversaries through Sanctions Act’ commonly known as CAATSA is considered the most fatal weapon which is used against the countries not in good books of America.

Just a few months back, it was in news that the US authorities were considering imposing sanctions on India because of its trade ties with Russia.

It was all being done as a part of US’ isolation strategy during the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine those days.

Situation became more serious when India stood in the line of those 35 countries which abstained themselves from voting at the United Nations against the Russian advancement in Ukraine.

Certainly the Indian decision of going against the US will and desire was not very much encouraging rather pleasing for the US authorities, military as well as political.

At political level both the Democrats and Republicans raised their concerns about India’s stance of ‘going against the wind’ and it was being apprehended that this decision would create distances between India and America.

It was also in the air that the Biden administration might impose sanctions upon India under the ‘CAATSA law’ which imposes certain restrictions on the countries purchasing defence material from Russia, North Korea and Iran but nothing such ever happened.

In spite of all these fears and apprehensions India is still the ‘blue-eyed boy’ of the US.

Experts on the subject are of the opinion that this sheer misunderstanding on the part of the US authorities would prove a seriously painful shock to the US policy-makers, somewhere in near or far future.

US India relations from Truman to Trump: Meenakshi Ahmedis considered an expert on India-US relations.

Recently she penned down an article in the Atlantic with the title, ‘America Has Never Really Understood India’.

She said, “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resurrected Cold War hostilities, harkening back to a world in which the United States saw itself pitted in a Manichaean struggle, facing a choice between good and evil.

The US is using similar rhetoric today to persuade countries to isolate and punish Moscow. ” She further says, “President Joe Biden has garnered support among his NATO allies to impose crippling sanctions on Russia, but his efforts elsewhere have been only partially successful.

Australia and Japan—which, along with the US, make up three-quarters of the Quad, a relatively new Asian-security grouping—have signed on, but India, the fourth member of bloc, has declined to join the chorus of condemnation.

” If India were a very serious and sincere partner of US, it must have been first one to offer all cooperation in this regard.

Almost eight years back in March 2015, Crispin Rovere penned down an article in The Interpreter with the title,’ India is no ally of the US’.

The writer said, “As for India and the US, I find it astonishing that after more than 50 years of being repeatedly burned, some Americans still have not learned their lesson and continue insisting that China and India are ‘natural competitors’.

This is false. China and India are historical competitors, but such competition is not necessarily ‘natural’ and certainly nothing like the strategic competition that exists between China and the US.

After all, any Chinese expansion in the Western Pacific will be at America’s expense. It is hard to argue that India’s expansion into the Indian Ocean is being actively resisted by China.

India is not a pro-Western democratic bulwark, and never will be. ” Last year on 15 April 2021, same apprehensions were expressed by Chirayu Thakkar regarding uncertainty of US-India relations in an article appeared in the Stimson.

Chirayu Thakkarsaid, “For the last 20 years, the United States has mostly overlooked its divergences with India in multilateral forums as the relationship paid economic, strategic and political dividends bilaterally, whereas the costs of divergences at the multilateral level were negligible.

In spite of such exceptionalism enjoyed by New Delhi, US diplomats at all levels reminded their Indian counterparts that India’s “obstinate role at the UN was increasingly at odds with our emerging strategic proximity.

” With a restructuring of the global order, continuous assault on rules-based order, and China’s rise as a common strategic adversary, the costs of their inability to work together in the global governance arena can be much higher for both countries today.”

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s book ‘The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World’ is no doubt an eye-opener to all those who are misguided by the notion that India would always remain an ally of the US, keeping all its national interest aside.

The writer has very emphatically tried to explain that India has no plan to align itself fully with either the US or China.

He says, “This is a time for us to engage America, manage China, reassure Russia, and bring Japan into play.

” Dov S Zakheim is a senior adviser at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies and Vice Chairman of the board for the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

In September 2021, his review on Shankar’s book was published in the Hill, in which he tried to make his readers realize that whatever Jaishankar said in his book, must not be taken for granted as he had been a former ambassador to both Washington and Beijing; moreover he is the son of Krishnaswamy Subrahmanyam who is recognized as the ‘father of India’s nuclear program’.

Krishnaswamy Subrahmanyam is the person who maintained close ties with Moscow even as he was perhaps the leading advocate of the 2007 Indo-US agreement on civilian nuclear cooperation.

If such a well-informed and well-connected person does not find harmony in American and Indian interests, it means the actual situation is altogether different from what apparently seems.

If India is not fair in its relationship with the US, why US is wasting its resources on making India ‘the regional god-father’. It seems the most proper time when US must revise the list of its friends.

—The writer is Principal of a Government College and senior columnist, based in Multan.