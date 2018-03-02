Reviewing reports of Imran’s Bani Gala residence: Nawaz

PML-N decides not to become party to the case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that he wasreviewing the ongoing controversy regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

Speaking to media after appearing for his corruption hearing, Nawaz said unlike Imran he will not spread unverified allegations. He added that he would make a statement on the matter after reaching a conclusion on the subject.

Nawaz said he heard that the Supreme Court would take up the case at 1pm, adding that he will see how the apex court proceeds on the matter. The case pertains to illegal structures in Bani Gala locality, on the capital’s outskirts.

Sources said Nawaz also summoned a consultative session regarding the issue at Punjab House, which was attended by Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Barrister Zafarullah and Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudry.

According to sources, the PML-N has decided that it would not become a party in the Bani Gala case until the apex court rules on the matter.

Nawaz also directed legal experts and party leaders to closely monitor the case and expose Imran’s contradictions and machinations before the public.

Mohammad Umar, a former Bara Kahu union council official, claimed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the no-objection certificate submitted in court by Imran related to his Bana Gala residence was never issued by the authority.

However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s North Punjab chapter president Amir Kyani rebutted Umar’s claims, saying they are a pack of lies and everything related to the construction of Imran’s residence was carried out according to law.

“No permission was needed for the mansion’s construction but even then Imran directed me to acquire a written order,” the PTI leader said in a video statement.

He added that he will present himself in court to record his statement if he is summoned.