Review of gas tariff hike sought

A large nemober including President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shekhani has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Asad Umer to review the decision of increasing the tariff of natural gas as it would bring storm of price hike in all sectors of life.

In a statement on Saturday, he said that 10 to 143 percent increase in gas tariff particularly 30 to 50 percent enhancements in industrial slab and Rs. 20 per kg in CNG would enhance production cost as well as transportation expenses. He said that enhancement in gas tariff would also make the prices of commodities beyond the reach of common people. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Asad Umer should realize the difficulties of the people particularly business community and review the decision of enhancement in gas tariff.

Earlier, Senator Sherry Rehman expressed her concern about the government’s decision to approve a proposal to increase the gas tariff by 46%, saying, the government’s decision will have a harsh impact not only on some of Pakistan’s key export industries but also on the poor who will bear most of the brunt. The former opposition leader in the Senate said this is a stark departure from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) campaign slogan of reducing the burden on the masses.

In a statement, Sherry Rehman said, ‘Revision of gas prices, especially for an inflation-stricken nation, has to be done in a systematic way after all available options have been exhausted. Mechanisms on how gas prices are set in the future should also be determined.’ She said that the government needs to issue an economic policy statement, outlining its goals in clear terms. ‘Does the government have a post-tariff hike action plan? How will it tackle the fall out of this decision? A decision of the scale needs thorough consultation and deliberation,’ the senator suggested.

Senator Sherry Rehman added, ‘This move will force producers to pass on the cost to the consumers. On top of that, production cost will increase, making our exports more uncompetitive than it already is.—APP

