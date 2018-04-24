Revering Allama Iqbal

21st April was the eightieth death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who dreamt of Pakistan in the early 30’s. Iqbal has the credit of calling back Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah from London to take the reigns of liberation movement that culminated into liberation of downtrodden Muslim masses. Iqbal has been honoured by Iran, Germany and Turkey for being a poet of highest stature as he translated various epic poems both from German and English.

Iqbal brought modesty and modernism to the thoughts of Muslim jurists and focused on removing the “Inertia” Muslims scholars were victim of for centuries. Unfortunately, his teachings still need to be disseminated to all. It must be inculcated in the youth’s minds as to how life should be spent with the idea of “selfhood”. Ironically, with the flux of information through latest information technology some of the people have become adrift. It is the need of time that the intelligentsia of Pakistan should focus on making an understanding of Iqbal’s message of “selfhood” and cultivating the same in the minds of students and public.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

