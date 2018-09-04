Revenue minister briefed on departmental activities

Punjab Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammed Anwer chaired a meeting at the Board of Revenue’s Committee Room on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Revenue Naveed Haider Sherazi, Secretaries S&C, S&R, Colonies, and Director General PDMA and all the members of department.

While briefing the minister, Senior Member Board of Revenue Saeed Nawaz said that the BoR Department Constituted under the West Punjab Board of Revenue Act, 1957, renamed as BoR Punjab on dissolution of One Unit in 1970.

The BoR as largest contributor to provincial receipts worked with attached departments included Revenue Department, Colonies Department, Consolidation of Holdings Department and Administration Wing, he added.

Other Functional Units included Research & Gazetteer Cell, Directorate of Land Records/ Punjab Land Records Authority, Settlement & Rehabilitation Wing, Punjab Land Commission, Chief Inspector of Stamps, Punjab Privatization Board, Directorate of Katchi Abadies, Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Evacuee Trust Properties Wing.

All members discussed issues like Resistance to Cultural Change by Revenue Administration, Acute Shortage of Offices, Transport and Residences for Staff, High Turnover of Skilled HR and Issues of Corruption, ambiguity of tax payments with FBR, Introduction of New Technologies & need for Perpetual Funding.

They all appealed to the Minister about reforms in department. The provincial Minister said that the vision of Imran Khan is: change: in every department and it is only possible in the shape of corruption free country. On this occasion, the minister said that they had to work hard for the quick progress of Pakistan and everyone had to perform his role. He assured the members that all possible reforms would be ensured in the department for the betterment of common man.—APP

