Revenue Minister briefed about departmental activities

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammed Anwer chaired a high level meeting at Board of Revenue’s committee room, Monday. The meeting was attended by secretary Revenue Naveed Haider Sherazi, Secretaries S&C, S&R, COLONIES, D.G PDMA and all the members of Department.

SMBR Saeed Nawaz briefed Minister about activities of department. He told to the Minister that department BOR Constituted under the WP Board of Revenue, Act, 1957 Renamed as BOR, Punjab on dissolution of one unit in 1970.

BOR as largest contributor to provincial receipts worked with attached departments included Revenue Department, Colonies Department, Consolidation of Holdings Department and Administration Wing.

Other Functional Units Included Research & Gazetteer Cell, Directorate of Land Records/ Punjab Land Records Authority, Settlement & Rehabilitation Wing, Punjab Land Commission, Chief Inspector of Stamps, Punjab Privatization Board, Directorate of Katchi Abadies, Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Evacuee Trust Properties Wing.

All the members discussed issues like Resistance to Cultural Change by Revenue Administration, Acute Shortage of Offices, Transport and Residences for Staff, High Turnover of Skilled HR and Issues of Corruption, ambiguity of tax payments with FBR, Introduction of New Technologies & need for Perpetual Funding. They all appealed to the Minister about reforms in department.

The provincial Minister said that the vision of Imran Khan is: change: in every department and it is only possible in the shape of corruption free country.

He said that we have to work hard for the quick progress of Pakistan and everyone has to perform his role. He assured to the all members that all possible reforms will be ensured in the department for the betterment of common man.

