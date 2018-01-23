Revenue Deptt’s Patwari booked

Raza Naqvi

Attock

A patwari of Revenue Department Attock has been booked for allegedly tempering revenue record and transferring land worth million of rupees through fake documents.

Sardar Sameer Khan resident of Attock informed ACE (Anti Corruption Establishment) that he possesses 25 kanal land in the jurisdiction of Attock City worth million of rupees. He alleged that Patwari Habib along with his accomplices Zafar Iqbal tempered the record and transfered his costly property in the name of others after receiving a hefty amount as bribe.

He said that he had filed complaints against the Patwari in the office of Deputy Commissioner Attock and Additional Deputy Commissioner also. He has alleged that Patwari Habib had been performing duties in this area for the last 15 years and had been involved in tempering record and its ample proof was that many FIRs were registered against him and remained suspended in 2014 on similar allegations.

He further informed ACE that Habib Patwari taken away important record from the revenue office. ACE Taking action on the complaint of Sardar Sameer Khan, has registered an FIR (containing five pages) under the act 467/468/420 /471 and 419 and is on the hunt to attest Patwari Habib, Zafar Iqbal and their other accomplices who have gone under ground.