Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

Revenue Courts in Mandi Bahauddin district have stopped functioning in the month of Ramazan as revenue officials are posted at Sasta bazars. Litigant public coming to attend the courts do not find even a single official for knowing the date for next hearing.

On Thursday litigants who had come to the revenue court of Tehsildar Mandi Bahauddin complained that adjudication of their cases was being delayed without any valid reason.