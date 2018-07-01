Revenge is taken by barring from contesting elections 2018: Musharraf

LAHORE : Former president Pervez Musharraf on Sunday claimed that revenge was taken by barring him from contesting elections 2018.

Former president released a video message in which he said that he will disclose later the reason of stopping him from participating in the elections.

Musharraf claimed that his truth will not leave political field open for anyone.

He added that he will return to Pakistan and that he has plans to continue politics in future.

It ia pertinent to remember that on June 14, the Supreme Court had suspended its interim verdict permitting former president Pervez Musharraf to submit his nomination papers for General Elections 2018.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered Musharraf to return to Pakistan and appear before it on June 13 but then extended the deadline after rejecting Musharraf’s conditions.