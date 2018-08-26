Revamping of official media

INFORMATION Minister Fawad Chaudhary has announced measures to turn State-run Pakistan Television into an autonomous institution and an independent board would manage its affairs. Similarly, he has also declared his intention to introduce reforms in Radio Pakistan and APP.

The announcement is highly appreciable and its implementation would mean saving these national institutions from the existing messy conditions. There are indications that the Minister is quite serious in his reform pledge as already there is increased coverage of the Opposition both over PTV and Radio Pakistan. In fact, all the three State-run institutions have resources to excel provided there is no interference in their affairs and they are allowed to run on professional lines. This would help PTV, Radio Pakistan and APP to establish their credibility and compete with private sector in a healthy manner while continuing with their mandate of projecting and highlighting the State policies and view point. The first thing that the new government may do is to appoint regular and dynamic heads of the three institutions that have the ability to carry out the reform agenda. Secondly, the Government must not lose sight of the fact that these are not commercial but public service entities and therefore it will have to take care of their financial requirements as is the elsewhere in the world. At the moment, PTV is somehow well off as it gets handsomely through television fee on electricity bills but plight of PBC and APP is very miserable as even salaries and allowances are paid late and pensioners have to wait for years and knock at doors of courts and Ombudsman to get their dues. PTV like resource mobilization idea for PBC and APP should also be conceived besides introduction of new technologies and activation of moribund training academies if the Government is serious to improve things in these institutions.

