Revamping of BISP

CHAIRPERSON Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)

Chairperson Dr Sania Nishter says several reforms in the Benazir Income Support Programme including redesigning the payment mechanism are underway. In a statement on Sunday, she expressed her commitment to revamp the structure of the programme through strengthening it as a social safety net, making it more transparent, plugging critical systems gaps and putting organizational governance in order.

The resolve of the Chairperson to expand the scope of the programme but after improving governance and taking care of the deficiencies is what people expected from a personality like Dr Sania. The Government sent a clear message to make the programme more transparent by appointing an apolitical Chairperson, deviating from the past practice of appointing loyalists to the lucrative position, and now Dr Sania is demonstrating that she can really make a difference. The BISP is Pakistan’s largest safety net institution, which currently runs a massive Rs.125 billion income-support programme for 5.7 million poor women with an envisaged impact for over 37 million individuals, nationally. BISP was founded in 2008 and it has spent a huge amount during the last ten years in the name of poverty alleviation but the results are not as visible as they should have been. Therefore, there is every reason to take stock of the situation, pinpoint flaws and deficiencies, remove them and launch a truly vibrant and transparent mechanism that helps improve the lot of the poor in the country. We have been hearing since long about conduct of a new survey to gauge the impact of the programme and identify new beneficiaries but nothing concrete has happened. A poor country like Pakistan cannot afford to spare Rs. 125 billion every year for the programme without analyzing its benefits. The amount is allocated at the cost of other critical sectors just for the sake of improving conditions of the poor families and empowering women. It is time to tell the nation as to what extent we have really moved towards that direction.

