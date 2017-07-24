Revamping of 40 hospitals to be completed by October

Salim Ahmed

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan has directed the administration of DHQ & THQ hospitals and the officers of development wing to ensure completion of revamping work of 40 district and tehsil headquarters hospitals by October 2017 so that next phase of revamping of remaining 85 hospitals to be started in next year.

He stated this while addressing a conference of medical superintendents of all DHQ and THQ hospitals, here on Sunday. Besides, all medical superintendents of the hospitals, Special Secretary / DG Health Dr. Faisal Zahoor, Provincial Director IRMNCH Programme Dr. Mukhtar Hussain Syed, Director PSPU Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Deputy Secretary and Director Non-Communicable Disease Control Dr. Farooq Manzoor, Dr. YadUllah, Director Planning Management Unit and his team and other concerned officers were also present.

Secretary Health directed the hospitals administrations to ensure implementation on Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS). Ali Jan Khan said that special measures should be taken for infection control, cleanliness and maintenance of hygienic environment in the hospitals. He also directed that SOPs set by the Punjab Healthcare Commission to be followed.

The meeting reviewed the procurement of medicines for next year and its availability for the patients. Progress in upgradation of emergency departments, setting up ICU and burn units in every DHQ hospital were also reviewed in the meeting. The meeting also evaluated the new system of home delivery of medicines for hepatitis, TB, AIDS patients through courier service.

Ali Jan Khan directed that appropriate monitoring system should be in placed to check the new system for medicines delivery to ensure timely reaching of medicines to the patients to avoid any difficulty to them.

Secretary Health was of the view that the main objective of all the reforms and development schemes is to ensure provision of quality health services to the patients at local level so that they do not face difficulties of travelling to the big cities or tertiary care hospitals for the treatment of their ailments.