Returning from the brink

Shahid M Amin

There are signs that the current crisis in Pakistan-India relations is deescalating. Certainly, this is what the whole world wants. Pakistan and India are nuclear powers possessing missiles that can reach all parts of either country. It would be nothing short of madness to start a war between them. Unfortunately, this stark reality is not understood by many circles in both countries. But to be fair, in the current tension, blame has to be placed mainly on the Indian leadership, particularly its news media, for the war talk. Most observers agree that Indian Prime Minister Modi’s obsession to win the forthcoming general election has been a key reason for whipping up the war fever. He found a handy excuse to do so when a Kashmiri suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar blew up an army caravan at Pulwama on February 14, 2019 resulting in death of over 40 Indian soldiers.

Dar’s videotape prior to the suicide attack showed his affiliation to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). But it has not been proved that Dar was acting under orders of the Pakistani militant group of this name, headed by Maulana Masood Azhar, which was outlawed in 2002.

JeM Pakistan has not accepted responsibility for Pulwama and Dar possibly had only an ideological attachment to JeM, or there could be a Kashmiri outfit of the same name. Dar was a local youth, who was maltreated by Indian military and was radicalized. In the suicide attack, he used a big amount of explosives, which were of local origin and could not possibly have been carted across the heavily fortified border. And yet, practically all quarters in India straightaway accused JeM Pakistan of responsibility for Pulwama. This has become the basis of war fever raised in India against Pakistan. India has clearly ignored the indigenous nature of Pulwama attack. In any event, there is no basis for linking JeM with the Pakistan government. On this logic, the US could have put all the blame on Saudi Arabia for 9/11 since Osama was a Saudi citizen. In the Pulwama case, India is acting as the judge and jury all by itself.

Having whipped up an anti-Pakistan frenzy, with the Indian media baying for Pakistan’s blood, Mr. Modi threatened to teach Pakistan a lesson. Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke on TV to assure India of full cooperation in case any actionable evidence was produced against any Pakistani group. But he warned that if India conducted a “surgical strike”, Pakistan would have to retaliate. India nonetheless went ahead and its planes came inside Pakistan near Balakot during the night of February 26 to attack a “terrorist camp of JeM”. It claimed to have killed over 250 terrorists. But photographic evidence was immediately produced by Pakistan showing that some craters had been found near a forest area but no casualties had been caused.

The Indian claim was nothing but a fairy tale, but it created much euphoria in India. Next, Pakistan was compelled to retaliate. Its planes went inside Indian-occupied Kashmir in daylight and bombed close to Indian military installations, but avoided any collateral damage. When IAF planes tried to stop them, two Indian aircraft were shot down while they were inside Pakistani air space. One plane crashed inside our territory and its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured. In the military clashes, Pakistan seemed to have come out better. India’s poor performance led to sacking of a senior IAF official. Later, Modi himself confessed in a public speech that had India earlier bought French Rafale jets, it would not have faced this setback.

Imran Khan again made a gesture by ordering return of the captured pilot to India. Abhinandan praised the Pakistan army for treating him well and criticized Indian media for exaggeration. This again dampened the enthusiasm in India on return of the pilot. In the meantime, criticism of Modi has grown in India, not only by the opposition parties but also by several independent observers, mainly, because Indian claims have not been backed by any credible evidence.

The only area where India could take comfort was the surprise invitation to its Foreign Minister to address OIC Foreign Ministers’ Conference in Abu Dhabi on March 2. Since India is neither a member of OIC nor has observer status, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister decided to boycott the session but Pakistan was represented by a delegation. The invitation to Indian Foreign Minister was a unilateral initiative taken by UAE some months ago. However, keeping in view the close ties with UAE, Pakistan did not want to create a deadlock. Indian joy was again short-lived as ICFM issued Resolutions supporting Pakistan’s stance and criticizing India repression in Kashmir.

During this crisis, international pressure has been more on India rather than Pakistan since the latter has shown itself to be responsible and conciliatory whereas India has been acting like a warmonger. It has turned down offers of mediation by foreign heads of states. The Indian Ambassador in Moscow ruled out Russian mediation saying that relations between India and Pakistan were beginning to improve. While tough talking by India has continued, air traffic has been restored and road and railway links with Pakistan are back to normal. It is self-evident that negotiations are the only feasible option open to both India and Pakistan. Matters will improve further if Pakistan shows zero tolerance to all outlawed militant groups.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.

Share on: WhatsApp