Returned to PA after 14 years: Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday has said that they are returning to Punjab Assembly after 14 years.

Talking to media ahead of assembly’s oath-taking session, Elahi assured to run the House in a better way. He also expressed will to work jointly with opposition for the development of the province. Wearing black and blue ribbons during sessions are usual, he added.

Earlier, during an interview, Pervaiz Elahi said that PML-Q will get important ministries in Punjab including speakership.

He had announced to retain seat of Punjab Assembly and relinquish both seats of National Assembly (NA) after his party shook hands with PTI and rejected to support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab.—TNS

