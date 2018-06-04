Return of TDPs from Afghanistan in progress

Islamabad

Return of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) of North Waziristan from Afghanistan is in progress. An official of FATA Disaster Management Authority told Radio Pakistan that more than six thousand and six hundred TDPs families have returned so far to Baka Khel camp near Bannu from Afghanistan.

They will be sent to their native areas in North Waziristan after completion of necessary formalities. Efforts are underway to bring back the remaining four thousand TDPs families from Afghanistan at the earliest.—APP