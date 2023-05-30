Return of Nawaz? Rana Sanaullah says PML-N will file review plea against Nawaz’s disqualification

Seeking a return of its supremo Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is gearing up to file a review petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan to revisit its decision of disqualifying Nawaz Sharif.

The development surfaced after the new law regarding the review of the Supreme Court’s judgements came into effect.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed this while speaking in an interview.

“We will go to the Suprem Court for a review [on the disqualification] and the [decision] to remove him [Nawaz] as the party president,” Rana Sanaullah said on Monday.

The interior minister said that the PML-N would request Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial not to be a part of the bench that would hear it.

The apex court disqualified Nawaz in the Panama Papers case on July 28, 2017, barring him from holding any public office for life.

A year after, the SC ruled on petitions challenging the Elections Act 2017 that a person disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party.

Commenting on the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, Rana Sanaullah said that Nawaz’s return was subject to his health and polls.

Nawaz, Tareen can’t benefit from review of judgements law: Law minister

Meanwhile. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar believes that Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen cannot benefit from the new law regarding the review of judgements.

Tarar said that the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill 2023 will not benefit Nawaz and Tareen as they both have exercised their right of review against their sentences, he told a news channel.