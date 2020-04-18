Return of about 750 stranded Pakistanis in US ‘very soon’: Envoy

ISLAMABAD A decision about the return transportation of some 750 Pakistanis, who are stranded in the United States because of the coronavirus-related suspension of flights, is expected ‘very soon’, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan said Friday, says a message received here from New York. ‘The issue of stranded Pakistanis is one of the key priorities for the (Pakistan) government, for the embassy and our consulates across the United states,’ the Pakistani envoy said in an interview with Pakistan Television, released by the embassy in Washington, DC. ‘We are in touch with Islamabad and we are working on various options and we hope to have a decision very soon,’ he said. Meanwhile, Ambassador Khan said the Pakistan Embassy and the four consulates across the United States were doing their best to help the stranded Pakistanis who are anxious to return home. Prescription medicines have been arranged for those who had run out of them, visa extensions secured for those with expired visas, and financial help extended to those who couldn’t afford to stay here any longer. Overall, he said that Pakistani community members who are concentrated in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts — the states worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic — were ‘disproportionately affected’. The embassy and the consulates have been keeping in close touch with the community members, with Consul General Ayesha Ali in New York leading the effort, to coordinate help for those who have lost jobs as a result of lockdown.—APP