Recent dismal performance of Pakistan hockey team in last world cup played in India was lethargic that Pakistan could not win a single match and returned home with empty hands. There was a time when Pakistan hockey team was regarded as one of the best teams in the world and famous for its field game and has produced some of leading players like Saleemullah, Kaleemullah, Hassan Sardar and Shahbaz etc. But by the passage of time Pakistan team has lost its grip over the game as more young players could not emerge because of very simple reason that not much attention was given to hockey and its players by the Government which is, off course, one of the reasons of retrogression of hockey in Pakistan. Pakistan hockey team players are also not paid enough remuneration as compared with what our cricket players are paid owing to which youngsters do not tend to play hockey. Hockey is our national game and top priority should be given to it. To revive hockey in the country, Government needs to make more AstroTurf in each city throughout Pakistan and hockey competitions should be organized on provincial and national levels. Each College and University should be given a task to prepare their teams of hockey and competitions should be organised and by that way, revival of hockey in the country would be possible.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

