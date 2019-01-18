Retrieving of state land from occupants urged

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Amir Afaq has made it clear that re-trieving state land from illegal occupants was inevi-table to facilitate vehicular traffic and pedestrian citizens.

He, however, assured that rights of the affected shop keepers and other illegal occupants would be protected while carrying out any anti-encroachment operation. He directed the concerned authorities to carry out fresh demarcation of en-croached commercial properties in Havelian Bazar to do away with the observations of the affected owners.

He issued these orders while chairing an Open Katcheri held at the Town Hall Havelian which was also attended by the Tehsil Nazim, Arsal Pervez, Assistant Commissioner, Usman Ashraf, heads of all district government departments, head of the Traffic Wardens, the Pesco and Sui Gas authorities, local councilors and a large number of common citizens. The Deputy Commissioner patiently lis-tened to complaints presented by the audience and issued on the spot directives to the concerned de-partments for redressing the complaints.

Most com-plains were about late delivery of electricity bills, low pressure of sui gas, lesser compensation of the land acquired for CPEC project, heavy taxes on transfer of rural lands.

