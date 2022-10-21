Retiring in 5 weeks: says Army Chief

Islamabad: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that he will be retiring in five weeks, adding that he will not seek another extension.

According to media reports, General Bajwa also said that the Pakistan army will not play any part in the country’s political affairs.

Earlier this month, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had reiterated his commitment to retire at the end of his second term this November.

Won’t allow anyone to destabilize Pakistan: COAS

The COAS had expressed his commitment at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington during his official five-day visit to the United States.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa had also said that the armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to stay out of it in the future.

The COAS had also talked about the “ailing” economy of Pakistan. “Restoring the ailing economy of the country should be the priority of every stakeholder of the society,” General Bajwa had said.

He had added that there could be no diplomacy without a strong economy.