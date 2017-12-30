Retirement of Ajmal

Pakistan spin wizard Saeed Ajmal officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down the curtain on a career that saw the highest of highs before ending in relative doldrums due to problem with his bowling actions.

Each player knows the right time to call it a day and give a chance to younger talented players from the country, so I believe he has done a brilliant job for his team by announcing his retirement at his peak. If we take a look over his cricket career, we will come to know that his career is full of marvellous performance and most importantly in 35 tests Ajmal claimed 178 wickets at an average of 28.10, with ten 5-cors in innings and four 10 wickets hauls. Ajmal was equally effective in the shorter format and took 184 wickets in 113 ODIs and 85 wickets in 63 T20s for the country.

I can remember the test series against England in 2012, where he played a unique role to win the series which still remains one of the highlights of Ajmal’s career, also the highest point of Ajmal’s career came in 2011 when he became the number one ODI bowler in ICC ranking.

IRAM PERVAIZ

Islamabad.

