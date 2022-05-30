Retirement of 32 senior police officers notified

The Establishment Division of the federal government on Monday issued the notification of retirement of 32 senior police officers.

According to the notification, DG National Police Bureau Mehar Khalid Dad Luck will retire on September 6, 2022, IGP, Sindh Dr. Kamran Fazl on July 14, 2022, MD National Police Foundation Aftab Ahmad Pathan on December 31, 2022, Captain (r) Usman Zakariya, an OSD officer, on May 23, 2023, Additional IG appointed in NAB Najaf Kali Mirza on February 26, 2023.

Similarly, IG Motorway Police (MP) Khalid Mehmood is set to retire on March 11, 2023, Additional IG Akram Naeem Baroka on December 13, 2022, Additional IG Aleena Iqbal Saeed on February 27, 2023, Additional IG Captain (r) Ihsan Tufail on April 8, 2023, Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on April 22, 2023, OSD DIG Muhammad Azeem Arshad on December 28, 2022.